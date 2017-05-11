Mauritius Rogers & Co 9-mth pretax profit down 18 pct

PORT LOUIS, May 11 (Reuters) - Mauritius-based conglomerate Rogers and Company on Thursday reported an 18 percent drop in nine months pretax profit hit by a poorer performance in the hospitality sector and the depreciation of the euro and sterling.

Rogers, which has interests in the Indian Ocean island nation's financial, property and aviation sectors, said pretax profit fell to 549 million rupees ($15.66 million) in the period to end-March.

Revenue rose to 6.49 billion rupees from 6.27 billion rupees a year earlier. Earnings per share fell to 0.96 rupees from 1.50 rupees.

The stock closed at 28.75 rupees on Thursday, down from 29 rupees the previous day.