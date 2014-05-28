FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 28, 2014 / 2:50 PM / 3 years ago

Rogers, Scotiabank sign 6-year Canada sponsorship deal for NHL games

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TORONTO, May 28 (Reuters) - Media and telecoms company Rogers Communications has reached a six-year deal with Bank of Nova Scotia for the bank to sponsor a large slice of National Hockey League (NHL) coverage in Canada, Rogers said on Wednesday.

Late last year Rogers signed a 12-year, C$5.2 billion ($4.78 billion) deal with the NHL for exclusive Canadian broadcast and multimedia rights to league games.

The agreement with Scotiabank begins with the 2014-15 season and runs through 2019-20 and will make the bank a cornerstone sponsor of Rogers’ hockey coverage.

Rogers did not disclose the terms of the deal, or its value. But it said the agreement will make Scotiabank the title sponsor of “Wednesday Night Hockey” on its Sportsnet channel and of “Hockey Day in Canada” programming. Scotiabank will also become a sponsor of “Sunday Night Hockey” on Rogers’ City-TV channels and a major sponsor of Saturday night “Hockey Night in Canada” games, the Stanley Cup playoffs and the Stanley Cup final.

Toronto-based Rogers said this is the first NHL sponsorship agreement since it announced the broadcast deal with the NHL last November.

It said more details will be outlined over the coming months.

$1=$1.09 Canadian Reporting by Euan Rocha; Editing by Peter Galloway

