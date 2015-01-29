FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rogers Communications posts 7 pct profit slip
#Market News
January 29, 2015 / 12:25 PM / 3 years ago

Rogers Communications posts 7 pct profit slip

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Rogers Communications Inc posted a 7 percent fall in fourth-quarter profit on Thursday, as the cable and telecom company seeks to shift its focus from volume to value.

The Toronto-based company said it had net income of C$297 million, or 62 Canadian cents a share, in the three months to Dec. 31, compared with C$320 million, or 57 cents a share, a year ago. Its revenue was up 4 percent at C$3.37 billion.

Its upped its annual dividend by 5 percent. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Alden Bentley)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
