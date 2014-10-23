FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rogers Communications profit falls 28 percent
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 23, 2014 / 11:21 AM / 3 years ago

Rogers Communications profit falls 28 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Rogers Communications Inc posted a 28 percent decline in third-quarter net income on Thursday, but reaffirmed its profit targets for the year as it heralded the end of a corporate shuffle.

The Toronto-based company said it had net income of C$332 million ($295 million), or 64 Canadian cents a share, in the three months to Sept. 30, compared with C$464 million, or 90 cents a share, a year ago. Its revenue was up slightly at C$3.25 billion. (1 US dollar = 1.1244 Canadian dollar) (Reporting by Alastair Sharp Editing by W Simon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.