Rogers Communications profit falls 28 percent

TORONTO, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Rogers Communications Inc posted a 28 percent decline in third-quarter net income on Thursday, but reaffirmed its profit targets for the year as it heralded the end of a corporate shuffle.

The Toronto-based company said it had net income of C$332 million ($295 million), or 64 Canadian cents a share, in the three months to Sept. 30, compared with C$464 million, or 90 cents a share, a year ago. Its revenue was up slightly at C$3.25 billion. (1 US dollar = 1.1244 Canadian dollar) (Reporting by Alastair Sharp Editing by W Simon)