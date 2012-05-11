FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Rogers to shut down facility, take charges
Sections
Featured
How Wonsan fits Kim's strategy for survival
North Korea Revealed
How Wonsan fits Kim's strategy for survival
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
California
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 11, 2012 / 11:30 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Rogers to shut down facility, take charges

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 11 (Reuters) - Rogers Corp said it plans to shut down a manufacturing site in Germany that it has been leasing, and expects to incur costs and charges related to the closure in the second quarter.

The expenses and charges cannot be reasonably estimated currently but will include costs associated with expected termination of about 33 employees, Rogers said.

The maker of specialty materials for the portable communications industry said it plans to close its Bremen facility as part of efforts to cut operating costs.

The manufacture of certain silicone materials produced in the facility will be consolidated into its existing facility in Carol Stream, Illinois, Rogers said in a statement.

Rogers shares, which have risen 6 percent in the past month, closed at $39.19 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.