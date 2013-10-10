FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 10, 2013 / 2:24 AM / 4 years ago

Canada's Rogers Communications suffers countrywide wireless outage

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Rogers Communications Inc, Canada’s largest wireless phone company, said it is experiencing a wireless outage affecting voice and some messaging services across the country.

Rogers, also a major cable-TV operator, said data services are not affected. The company said it is investigating the root cause of the outage and that services are gradually resuming.

“We are still experiencing service interruptions in some areas and we encourage customers to use a wireline telephone if they need to reach emergency services,” Rogers said.

