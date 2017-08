Dec 9 (Reuters) - Rogers Sugar Inc, Canada's largest sugar refiner, said on Friday Stuart Belkin would retire as chairman on Feb. 1, 2017, after more than 25 years with the company.

Dallas Ross would replace Belkin as chairman and Gary Collins would become a director, the company said. (Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)