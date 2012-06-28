FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-CRTC closes Rogers Communications investigation
June 28, 2012 / 6:52 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-CRTC closes Rogers Communications investigation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 28 (Reuters) - The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) said it has closed an investigation into Rogers Communications Inc’s internet traffic management practices.

CRTC, which is an independent public authority that regulates and supervises broadcasting and telecommunications in Canada, said it launched the investigation after it received a complaint from the Canadian Gamers Organization.

Rogers Communications has since changed its traffic-management practice and said the traffic-shaping policy would be phased out for all customers by December 2012, CRTC said in a statement. (Reporting by Shounak Dasgupta in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)

