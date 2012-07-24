FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rogers adjusted profit up, helped by wireless margins
July 24, 2012 / 11:25 AM / in 5 years

Rogers adjusted profit up, helped by wireless margins

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 24 (Reuters) - Canada’s Rogers Communications Inc reported higher adjusted earnings on Tuesday as it boosted revenue and margins in its mobile phone business despite rising competition.

The company’s net income for the quarter ended June 30 was C$400 million, or 75 Canadian cents a share, compared with C$410 million, or 74 Canadian cents, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, earnings from continuing operations rose to C$478 million, or 91 Canadian cents a share, from C$469 million, or 85 Canadian cents.

Revenue edged up to C$3.11 billion from C$3.10 billion.

