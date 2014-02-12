FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Canada's Rogers Communications profit and revenue fall
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 12, 2014 / 12:56 PM / 4 years ago

Canada's Rogers Communications profit and revenue fall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Rogers Communications Inc , Canada’s largest wireless telephone company and a major cable TV provider, reported lower fourth-quarter earnings and revenue on Wednesday, hurt by a government-mandated change to its wireless pricing strategy and the cost of broadcasting hockey games.

Excluding one-off costs, the company said earnings fell to C$357 million ($323 million), or 69 Canadian cents a share, from C$448 million, or 86 Canadian cents a share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average had forecast a profit of 74.5 Canadian cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Toronto-based Rogers said its net income in the quarter fell to C$320 million, from C$522 million. Operating revenue was down 1 percent at C$3.24 billion.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.