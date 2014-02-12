Canada's Rogers Communications profit and revenue fall

TORONTO, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Rogers Communications Inc , Canada’s largest wireless telephone company and a major cable TV provider, reported lower fourth-quarter earnings and revenue on Wednesday, hurt by a government-mandated change to its wireless pricing strategy and the cost of broadcasting hockey games.

Excluding one-off costs, the company said earnings fell to C$357 million ($323 million), or 69 Canadian cents a share, from C$448 million, or 86 Canadian cents a share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average had forecast a profit of 74.5 Canadian cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Toronto-based Rogers said its net income in the quarter fell to C$320 million, from C$522 million. Operating revenue was down 1 percent at C$3.24 billion.