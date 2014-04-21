FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Canada's Rogers Communication profit slips on wireless weakness
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 21, 2014 / 8:15 PM / 3 years ago

Canada's Rogers Communication profit slips on wireless weakness

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, April 21 (Reuters) - Canadian cable, telecommunications and media company Rogers Communications Inc reported a 13 percent drop in first-quarter profit on Monday, as more attractive pricing led to a slip in earnings at its major wireless phone arm.

Toronto-based Rogers, Canada’s largest wireless company, said net income fell to C$307 million ($279 million) in the quarter, from C$353 million a year earlier. Operating revenue slipped slightly to C$3.020 billion. ($1 = 1.1018 Canadian Dollars) (Reporting by Alastair Sharp)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.