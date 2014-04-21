Canada's Rogers Communication profit slips on wireless weakness

TORONTO, April 21 (Reuters) - Canadian cable, telecommunications and media company Rogers Communications Inc reported a 13 percent drop in first-quarter profit on Monday, as more attractive pricing led to a slip in earnings at its major wireless phone arm.

Toronto-based Rogers, Canada’s largest wireless company, said net income fell to C$307 million ($279 million) in the quarter, from C$353 million a year earlier. Operating revenue slipped slightly to C$3.020 billion. ($1 = 1.1018 Canadian Dollars) (Reporting by Alastair Sharp)