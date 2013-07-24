FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canada's Rogers Communications adjusted profit rises 4 pct
#Market News
July 24, 2013 / 11:06 AM / in 4 years

July 24 (Reuters) - Rogers Communications, Canada’s largest wireless phone company and a major cable TV operator, reported a 4 percent rise in its quarterly adjusted net profit as wireless data revenue grew 18 percent.

The Toronto-based company said its adjusted net income rose to C$497 million, or 96 Canadian cents per share, in the second quarter from C$478 million, or 91 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Rogers, which also owns television stations, magazines and the Toronto Blue Jays baseball team, said operating revenue rose 3.4 percent to C$3.21 billion.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
