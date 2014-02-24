FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Court orders Rogers Communications pay C$500,000 in ads case
February 24, 2014 / 10:11 PM / 4 years ago

Court orders Rogers Communications pay C$500,000 in ads case

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TORONTO, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Rogers Communications Inc was ordered to pay C$500,000 ($451,700) by an Ontario court that said Canada’s largest wireless company did not conduct adequate tests to back up a claim that its Chatr discount brand had better coverage than rivals.

The Ontario Superior Court of Justice ruling was reached on Friday and disclosed on Monday by Canada’s Competition Bureau, an independent law enforcement agency.

The court had earlier dismissed Competition Bureau claims that Rogers had used misleading advertising to promote Chatr, which Rogers launched several years ago to fend off new entrants such as Wind Mobile. At that point, the Competition Bureau had sought a fine of C$10 million.

The latest ruling found Rogers did not conduct enough testing to make the claims that customers on Chatr suffered fewer dropped calls than those using new wireless carriers.

Rogers could not immediately be reached for comment.

The Competition Bureau said it was considering whether to challenge the penalty for being too small, and also the court’s decision not to issue an order prohibiting similar advertising in future.

