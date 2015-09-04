FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-CJ Korea Express in final talks to buy Chinese logistics firm Rokin
September 4, 2015 / 12:06 AM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-CJ Korea Express in final talks to buy Chinese logistics firm Rokin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects typo in headline)

SEOUL, Sept 4 (Reuters) - CJ Korea Express Corp, South Korea’s largest logistics firm, said on Friday it is in final talks to acquire China’s Rokin Logistics.

CJ Korea Express submitted a bid of a little above 500 billion won ($420.13 million) for Rokin, while more than 10 bidders expressed interest in a round of binding bids late last month, the Korea Economic Daily reported earlier on Friday, citing an unnamed investment banking source.

A CJ Korea Express spokesman declined to comment on the price. ($1 = 1,190.1200 won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates)

