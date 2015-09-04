FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-CJ Korea Express says to buy China firm Rokin with fund for $382 mln
September 4, 2015 / 9:58 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-CJ Korea Express says to buy China firm Rokin with fund for $382 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* CJ teams up with fund to buy Rokin Logistics

* Shares in CJ Korea Express up 1.4 pct (Adds spokesman confirmation of acquisition and pricing; share move)

SEOUL, Sept 4 (Reuters) - CJ Korea Express Corp and a fund invested in by two other entities will pay a total of about 455 billion won ($382.23 million) to buy China’s Rokin Logistics, a CJ spokesman said on Friday.

CJ Korea Express, South Korea’s largest logistics firm, will pay about 312 billion won out of the total, while a fund in which the National Pension Service and Seoul-based private equity firm STIC Investments have invested is paying the remainder, the spokesman said.

Shares in CJ Korea Express closed up 1.4 percent, beating a 1.5 percent drop in the wider market after rising as much as 4.8 percent during Friday’s trading. ($1 = 1,190.1200 won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates and Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
