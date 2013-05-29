FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Roku says raises $60 mln in latest funding round
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 29, 2013 / 6:26 PM / 4 years ago

Roku says raises $60 mln in latest funding round

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 29 (Reuters) - U.S. television start-up Roku said on Wednesday it has raised $60 million in new funding from some of the largest media companies including Hearst Corporation, News Corp and British Sky Broadcasting as well as institutional investor Fidelity.

The company said in a statement on Wednesday that the new investment will help Roku expand its streaming services.

Fidelity, which led the latest round of funding, and Hearst are both new investors. Roku said it has now raised $140 million to date.

Roku competes with Apple Inc’s Apple TV and is working with U.S. cable operators such as Time Warner Cable Inc to let users stream their cable TV through the box.

The company, which was founded in 2008 to stream Netflix videos, has sold more than 5 million boxes in the United States allowing customers to watch video over the Internet on their TVs and access streaming services such as Pandora, Amazon, Hulu and HBO Go.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.