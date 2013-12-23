Rolls-Royce says SFO to investigate bribery allegations

LONDON, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Aerospace and defence group Rolls-Royce said Britain’s Serious Fraud Office (SFO) had started a formal investigation into concerns raised a year ago about bribery and corruption in overseas markets.

The SFO ordered the world’s second-largest maker of aircraft engines to conduct an inquiry and hand over details of possible bribery and corruption in China, Indonesia and other markets last December.

“We have been informed by the Serious Fraud Office that it has now commenced a formal investigation into these matters,” Rolls-Royce said on Monday.