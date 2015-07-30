FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rolls-Royce first-half profit slumps, guidance unchanged
July 30, 2015

Rolls-Royce first-half profit slumps, guidance unchanged

LONDON, July 30 (Reuters) - British engineering firm Rolls-Royce, under pressure after slashing profit forecasts three times in nine months, reported a 32 percent drop in first-half profit, which was slightly better than expected.

It said this put it on track to meet downgraded 2015 guidance.

Rolls-Royce shocked investors earlier this month when it warned profits at its aero-engine business would falter next year, adding to declines seen in its marine division, where a lower oil price has caused a slowdown in orders from energy customers.

Reassuring that there was not another downgrade to profit forecasts for 2015 since one issued three weeks ago, the company reported underlying pretax profit of 439 million pounds ($684.6 million) for the first six months of the year, beating guidance of 390-430 million pounds. ($1 = 0.6412 pounds) (Reporting by Sarah Young and Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton)

