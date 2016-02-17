Rolls-Royce considering ValueAct's bid for a seat on the board

LONDON, Feb 17 (Reuters) - British engineering company Rolls-Royce, under pressure after a series of profit warnings, is considering a bid by activist shareholder ValueAct for a seat on the board, but has not made a decision yet, it said on Wednesday.

The Financial Times reported Rolls-Royce was preparing to back the U.S. hedge fund’s attempt to gain representation on the board of directors following its acquisition of a 10 percent stake in the company.

A spokesman for Rolls-Royce said talks were underway with ValueAct, its biggest shareholder.

“We’re engaged in constructive discussions with ValueAct and no decision has yet been taken by the board,” he said.

Rolls-Royce’s chief executive Warren East has said in the past that ValueAct backed his plan to turnaround the company.

“My thoughts and their thoughts are pretty much completely aligned,” he told Reuters in December.

Media reports had said ValueAct wanted Rolls-Royce to sell its struggling marine unit, but East, who joined as CEO in July, has said he is happy with the overall shape of the company though it must be overhauled.

Rolls-Royce’s profits are set to halve this year after dropping 16 percent in 2015 on tough trading in its civil aerospace unit and as its marine engine business suffered from declining demand from oil and gas customers.

East wants to cut costs by 150 million to 200 million pounds a year to help the company return to growth.

Shares in Rolls-Royce traded up 3.1 percent, outperforming Britain’s blue-chip index which was 1.3 percent higher.

KeplerCheuvreux analyst Christophe Menard said ValueAct’s presence on the board would be welcomed.

“This would be seen as a positive, confirming that Rolls-Royce is open not only to discussions with its key shareholders, but also to review their strategic views for the company,” he said. Menard has a “reduce” rating on Rolls-Royce shares.

ValueAct, which first bought a 5 percent stake in Rolls-Royce in July before adding to it in November, could not immediately be reached for comment.