Rolls-Royce wins new $442 mln contracts for U.S. fighter jet
February 9, 2015 / 7:30 AM / 3 years ago

Rolls-Royce wins new $442 mln contracts for U.S. fighter jet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 9 (Reuters) - British engineering company Rolls-Royce said it won new contracts worth $442 million to produce the lift fan used in a U.S. fighter jet, the F-35 B-model.

Rolls-Royce said on Monday it agreed the contracts with Pratt & Witney, which builds the engine for the jet, in a deal which complied with a plan to reduce the cost of building the aircraft.

Pratt & Witney is a unit of United Technologies Corp .

The U.S. government plans to spend nearly $400 billion to develop and build 2,457 of the radar-evading warplanes over the next two decades.

Rolls-Royce said the new contracts covered initial production of 17 lift systems for the F-35B, plus support after they had been built. (Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by James Davey)

