Rolls-Royce appoints exec from largest shareholder ValueAct to board
March 2, 2016 / 7:27 AM / 2 years ago

Rolls-Royce appoints exec from largest shareholder ValueAct to board

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 2 (Reuters) - Rolls-Royce said on Wednesday it had appointed Bradley Singer, a partner from its largest shareholder ValueAct Capital, as a non-executive director on its board.

The company said Singer, who will join the board with immediate effect, would become a member of its Science and Technology Committee.

Singer is a partner and chief operating officer of ValueAct Capital, the largest investor in Rolls-Royce with a shareholding of 10.8 percent.

Rolls-Royce, under pressure after a series of profit warnings, has said in the past that ValueAct backed its plan to turn around the company. (Reporting by Li-mei Hoang; editing by Kate Holton)

