Rolls-Royce says no contact from Brazil authorities over allegations
February 16, 2015 / 11:55 AM / 3 years ago

Rolls-Royce says no contact from Brazil authorities over allegations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Rolls-Royce has not been approached by authorities in Brazil regarding bribery allegations made in news reports, the British company said on Monday.

Rolls-Royce, a supplier of gas turbines for oil platforms, was named by a former executive of Brazil’s state oil company Petrobras as having paid bribes there, according to Monday’s Financial Times newspaper, which cited court documents.

“We have not received details of the allegations made in recent press reports, nor have we been approached by the authorities in Brazil,” a spokesman for Rolls-Royce said in an emailed statement.

“We have always been clear that we will not tolerate improper business conduct of any sort and will take all necessary action to ensure compliance, including cooperating with authorities in any country.” (Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Jason Neely)

