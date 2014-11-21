FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rolls-Royce wins $5 bln order from Delta
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 21, 2014 / 7:20 AM / 3 years ago

Rolls-Royce wins $5 bln order from Delta

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Britain’s Rolls-Royce said it won a $5 billion contract to supply aero engines to power 50 new Airbus planes ordered by Delta Air Lines.

Rolls-Royce said on Friday that the order for engines also included the provision of long-term post-delivery services as part of a “TotalCare” support package.

The engines ordered are the Trent XWB engines to power 25 Airbus A350s, and Trent 7000 engines to power 25 Airbus A330neo aircraft. Rolls-Royce is the only supplier of engines for both aircraft.

Delta’s order was first reported on Wednesday and follows a closely fought competition with Boeing, which had offered its 787 Dreamliner. (Reporting by Sarah Young, Editing by Paul Sandle)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.