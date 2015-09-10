FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rolls-Royce engines to power new Airbus Beluga transporter aircraft
September 10, 2015 / 10:50 AM / 2 years ago

Rolls-Royce engines to power new Airbus Beluga transporter aircraft

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Britain’s Rolls-Royce said it was selected by Airbus to provide Trent 700 engines and long-term maintenance services for five new Beluga XL transporter aircraft, in a deal worth $700 million.

Beluga aircraft had in the past been powered by engines made by Rolls-Royce’s rival General Electric.

The announcement strikes a more positive tone for Rolls-Royce, which is under pressure after issuing a string of profit warnings - the most recent of which was blamed on difficulties in its main aero engines business. (Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Li-mei Hoang)

