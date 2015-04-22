FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REPEAT-Rolls-Royce's CEO Rishton to retire, Warren East to succeed
Sections
Featured
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Politics
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
World
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Semiconductors
April 22, 2015 / 7:01 AM / 2 years ago

REPEAT-Rolls-Royce's CEO Rishton to retire, Warren East to succeed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 22 (Reuters) - Rolls-Royce Holdings, the British maker of aircraft engines, said its Chief Executive John Rishton would retire in July, and be succeeded by Warren East, the former leader of Britain’s biggest listed technology company ARM.

East, who has been a non-executive director of Rolls-Royce since January 2014, was chief executive of ARM between 2001 and 2013, and oversaw the growth of the Cambridge-based firm into a leading developer of chips for companies like Apple.

Rishton, who stands down on July 2 to seek a change in lifestyle, has been chief executive of Rolls-Royce since 2011, overseeing a difficult period for the company. (Reporting by Paul Sandle, Editing by Kate Holton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.