Feb 24 (Reuters) - Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc named Marion Blakey as chief executive of its North America business to replace James Guyette, who will retire in May.

Blakey is the CEO of the Aerospace Industries Association trade group.

She has also been the administrator of the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration. (Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru)