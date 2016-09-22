FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 22, 2016 / 6:15 AM / a year ago

Rolls-Royce names Daily Mail's Stephen Daintith as new CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - British engineering company Rolls-Royce named Stephen Daintith as its new Chief Financial Officer, announcing that the current Daily Mail and General Trust CFO will replace incumbent finance boss David Smith in 2017.

Daintith will join Rolls-Royce at a time of transition as Chief Executive Warren East tries to streamline the company after difficulties in its aero-engine and marine businesses mean that profit is forecast to halve this year.

Rolls-Royce appointed Simon Kirby as its new Chief Operating Officer earlier in September.

The company said Smith would leave after three years as CFO to pursue other business interests. (Reporting by Sarah Young, editing by James Davey)

