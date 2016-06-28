FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rolls-Royce says on track to meet guidance
June 28, 2016 / 6:15 AM / a year ago

Rolls-Royce says on track to meet guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 28 (Reuters) - British engineering company Rolls-Royce said it was sticking to its outlook for 2016, repeating guidance that profit would be weighted to the last six months of the year and adding that it was on track to deliver forecast cost savings.

After Britain voted to leave the EU last week, Rolls-Royce said on Tuesday that it remained committed to the country where it is headquartered and that the long-term effect of quitting the bloc on the firm would depend upon the new relationships formed.

Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Kate Holton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
