Rolls-Royce sees no opportunity in narrow-body jets until early 2030s
November 24, 2015 / 4:25 PM / 2 years ago

Rolls-Royce sees no opportunity in narrow-body jets until early 2030s

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 24 (Reuters) - The chief executive of British engineering company Rolls-Royce said he saw no opportunity for the firm to enter the market for narrow-body jet engines until the early 2030s.

Rolls, the second largest manufacturer of aero-engines behind GE, currently only makes engines for wide-body aircraft, meaning it has missed out on a boom in demand for narrow-body jets.

“It’s a great opportunity at some stage when it arises but right now there isn’t an opportunity. There is no opportunity for us to enter this business until the early 2030s,” Warren East said at a presentation to investors on Tuesday. (Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Paul Sandle)

