FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rolls-Royce launches major restructuring programme
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
November 24, 2015 / 7:21 AM / 2 years ago

Rolls-Royce launches major restructuring programme

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 24 (Reuters) - British engineering company Rolls-Royce said it would launch a major restructuring programme, as its new chief executive Warren East gave further details of his plans to turn around the company.

After four profit warnings in just over a year, the aero-engine maker was already under pressure to outline how it would return to growth, but it now faces additional impetus from activist shareholder ValueAct, which last week raised its stake to 10 percent.

“(The) major restructuring will simplify the organisation, streamline senior management, reduce fixed costs and add greater pace and accountability to decision making,” it said in a statement ahead of a presentation to investors later on Tuesday.

Reporting by Sarah Young

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.