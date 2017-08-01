FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rolls-Royce first-half profit rises as it steps up production
August 1, 2017 / 6:26 AM / an hour ago

Rolls-Royce first-half profit rises as it steps up production

2 Min Read

A Rolls-Royce engine of an Airbus A350-900 of Ethiopian Airlines is photographed during a site-inspection at Fraport airport in Frankfurt, Germany, May 22, 2017.Kai Pfaffenbach

LONDON (Reuters) - Rolls-Royce reported a better-than-expected rise in first-half underlying pretax profit on Tuesday as it delivered a 27 percent increase in large civil aerospace engines and said it had manufactured them more efficiently.

The British aero engine maker posted underlying pretax profit of 287 million pounds ($379 million), up 148 percent, on revenue up 6 percent to 6.87 billion pounds.

It said its restructuring savings were ahead of plan.

"Two years ago we set out a program of change at Rolls-Royce to drive efficiency and sharpen our focus on execution," Chief Executive Warren East said.

"Our strengthened management team is making good progress in simplifying the organization and driving the pace of necessary change to develop a more resilient and sustainable business."

Underlying profit at the company halved last year as revenue from older engine programs fell and the company stepped up investment in new technology.

The company is doubling production of its large civil aircraft engines, led by its Trent XWB engine for the Airbus A350, aiming to capture half of the market by 2020.

Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton

