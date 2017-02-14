LONDON Feb 14 British aero engine maker
Rolls-Royce posted a record reported loss of 4.6 billion
pounds ($5.8 billion) on Tuesday, reflecting a fine to settle
bribery charges and the collapse in the pound which hit its
hedging position.
On an underlying basis, profit fell by 49 percent to 813
million pounds, soundly beating market expectations, on revenue
2 percent lower at 13.78 biillion pounds.
The company said it expected "modest performance
improvements" this year.
($1 = 0.7976 pounds)
(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton)