FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rolls-Royce year profit rises 24 pct
Sections
Featured
Tesla Model 3 faces 'bottlenecks'
Autos
Tesla Model 3 faces 'bottlenecks'
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
Entertainment
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 14, 2013 / 7:11 AM / in 5 years

Rolls-Royce year profit rises 24 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Britain’s Rolls-Royce reported a 24 percent rise in full-year profit, led by strong growth at its civil aerospace unit.

The British aerospace and defence group on Thursday posted an underlying 2012 pretax profit of 1.4 billion pounds ($2.18 billion) on revenues 8 percent higher at 12.2 billion pounds.

Rolls-Royce was expected to post an average 2012 pretax profit of 1.37 billion pounds, according to a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll of 14 analysts.

Rolls, the world’s second-largest maker of aircraft engines behind U.S. group General Electric, also said chairman Simon Robertson would retire and be replaced by BP executive Ian Davis after the company’s annual general meeting in May.

Shares in Rolls-Royce, which have risen 12 percent this year, closed at 984.5 pence on Wednesday, valuing the group at around 18.2 billion pounds.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.