Rolls-Royce first half profit up 34 pct
#Financials
July 25, 2013 / 6:12 AM / 4 years ago

Rolls-Royce first half profit up 34 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 25 (Reuters) - Britain’s Rolls-Royce beat expectations with a 34 percent rise in first half profit, led by further growth at its civil aerospace unit which makes aeroplane engines.

Rolls, the world’s second-largest maker of aircraft engines behind U.S. group General Electric, on Thursday posted an underlying pretax profit of 840 million pounds ($1.29 billion) in the six months to the end of June. Revenues rose 27 percent to 7.3 billion pounds.

The firm was expected to report an average first half pretax profit of 831.7 million pounds, according to a Thomson Reuters poll.

The company increased the interim dividend by 13 percent to 8.6 pence per share. Its order book rose 15 percent to 69.2 billion pounds.

