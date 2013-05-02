FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rolls-Royce on track for further profit growth in 2013
Sections
Featured
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Puerto Rico
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Uber’s path to win back London: data, fines and fees
Business
Uber’s path to win back London: data, fines and fees
At least 20 dead in Las Vegas shooting
At least 20 dead in Las Vegas shooting
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 2, 2013 / 6:16 AM / 4 years ago

Rolls-Royce on track for further profit growth in 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 2 (Reuters) - Britain’s Rolls-Royce said it was on track to report good growth in underlying profit in 2013, after a strong first quarter from its civil aerospace unit.

Rolls, the world’s second-largest maker of aircraft engines behind U.S. group General Electric, on Thursday said it also expects to deliver modest growth in annual underlying revenues with cash flow around breakeven.

The company said Tony Wood, currently the president of Rolls’ marine unit, would take over as president of its aerospace business on May 13, replacing Mark King who has decided to resign from the company at the end of June.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.