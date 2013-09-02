FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rolls-Royce sells helicopter engine stake to Safran's Turbomeca
#Financials
September 2, 2013 / 6:17 AM / in 4 years

Rolls-Royce sells helicopter engine stake to Safran's Turbomeca

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Rolls-Royce has sold its 50 percent stake in the RTM322 helicopter engine programme to Safran’s Turbomeca for 293 million euros ($386 million), the British firm said on Monday.

Turbomeca will now assume full responsibility for managing the design, production and support of the RTM322 engine, which powers the Apache, EH101 Merlin and NH90 helicopters.

Rolls said it would progressively transfer the operational responsibilities in the engine programme to Turbomeca over several years.

The RRTM Adour engine programme, which powers Hawk and Jaguar aircraft, is unaffected by this sale, as are the other helicopter engine programmes in the Rolls-Royce portfolio.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
