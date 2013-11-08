FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rolls-Royce lifts defence aerospace profit forecast, trading in line
Sections
Featured
Drinking water in short supply
Puerto Rico
Drinking water in short supply
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
Health
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 8, 2013 / 7:15 AM / 4 years ago

Rolls-Royce lifts defence aerospace profit forecast, trading in line

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Rolls-Royce lifted its profit guidance for its defence aerospace unit and forecasted profits in its marine unit to be broadly flat this year, adding that its current trading was in line with expectations.

Rolls, the world’s second-largest maker of aircraft engines U.S. group General Electric, said on Friday that it continued to expect modest growth in full year underlying revenue and good growth in underlying profit.

It said that guidance for its business segments was unchanged except in defence aerospace, where it changed its guidance for underlying profit from broadly flat to modest growth, and in marine, where it lowered its profit guidance from modest growth to broadly flat.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.