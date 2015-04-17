FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rolls-Royce wins $9.2 bln engine order from Emirates for A380s
#Market News
April 17, 2015 / 9:11 AM / 2 years ago

Rolls-Royce wins $9.2 bln engine order from Emirates for A380s

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 17 (Reuters) - Rolls-Royce said it had won a $9.2 billion order to supply engines for 50 A380 aircraft for Dubai’s Emirates airline, providing a boost for the British company after a torrid year of profit warnings.

It is the first time the Gulf carrier has ordered Rolls-Royce engines for its superjumbo fleet, the rest of which is powered by Engine Alliance, a joint venture of General Electric and Pratt & Whitney.

The deal was confirmation that of what sources had told Reuters on Thursday.

The contract includes a long-term “Totalcare” package, which means Rolls-Royce will also provide service and maintenance to Emirates for the Trent 900 engines. (Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Li-mei Hoang)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
