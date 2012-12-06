FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rolls-Royce in talks with SFO over bribery concerns
December 6, 2012 / 7:10 AM / 5 years ago

Rolls-Royce in talks with SFO over bribery concerns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Rolls-Royce on Thursday said it had passed information to Britain’s Serious Fraud Office (SFO) relating to concerns about bribery and corruption involving its intermediaries in overseas markets.

Rolls, the world’s second-largest maker of aircraft engines behind U.S. group General Electric, said this followed a request for information from the SFO about allegations of malpractice in Indonesia and China.

The company said its investigations had identified matters of concern in these, and in other overseas markets.

Rolls said the consequence of these disclosures would be decided by the regulatory authorities and that it was too early to predict the outcomes. Certain individuals could be prosecuted, said the company, adding that it would fully cooperate with the probe.

