December 9, 2015 / 4:46 PM / 2 years ago

UK investor Neil Woodford says sells Rolls Royce stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - British income-focused investor Neil Woodford said on Wednesday he had sold his stake in Rolls-Royce, citing problems in the firm’s military aerospace, marine and civil aerospace businesses.

Woodford described the firm’s November trading update as “very disappointing” in a blog post, adding “it is now likely that the dividend will be cut in 2016. This has shaken my confidence in the investment case and so the position has been sold across all mandates”.

Woodford did not disclose the size of the stake sale but said he had held Rolls-Royce in the asset manager’s Equity Income and Patient Capital funds.

Woodford Investment Management had 8.9 billion pounds ($13.50 billion) in assets under management in these two funds as of end-November. ($1 = 0.6591 pounds) (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Simon Jessop)

