FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Rolls-Royce gets $287 mln contract from U.S. Marine Corps
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 25, 2014 / 11:00 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Rolls-Royce gets $287 mln contract from U.S. Marine Corps

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 25 (Reuters) - Rolls-royce Holdings Plc

* U.S. Marine Corps awards V-22 services contract

* Contract, through company’s innovative missioncare model, is valued at up to $287 million

* Is sole engine provider for v-22 aircraft and has delivered 750 AE 1107C engines to program.

* Rolls-Royce has invested $90 million in capability and reliability improvements for AE 1107C engine

* Contract will cover all V-22 aircraft across marine and air force fleets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ))

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.