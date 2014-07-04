FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-BRIEF-Rolls-Royce enters MOU with Hispano-Suiza for drive train transmissions
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
July 4, 2014 / 6:36 AM / 3 years ago

RPT-BRIEF-Rolls-Royce enters MOU with Hispano-Suiza for drive train transmissions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to add Reuters Instrument Code for Safran)

July 4 (Reuters) - Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc :

* Rolls-Royce and Hispano-Suiza (Safran) announce a memorandum of understanding to develop accessory drive train transmission systems

* Royce & Hispano-Suiza (Safran) announce mou

* New business will be a 50:50 jv which addresses entire product lifecycle of Rolls-Royce civil aero engine applications

* JV will have activities in France, Uk and Germany, as well as a competitive production facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bangalore

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
