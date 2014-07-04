RPT-BRIEF-Rolls-Royce enters MOU with Hispano-Suiza for drive train transmissions

(Repeats to add Reuters Instrument Code for Safran)
July 4 (Reuters) - Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc :
* Rolls-Royce and Hispano-Suiza (Safran) announce a memorandum of understanding to develop accessory drive train transmission systems
* New business will be a 50:50 jv which addresses entire product lifecycle of Rolls-Royce civil aero engine applications
* JV will have activities in France, Uk and Germany, as well as a competitive production facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bangalore