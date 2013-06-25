FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rolls Royce wins $1 bln order from Scandinavian airline SAS
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 25, 2013 / 9:11 AM / in 4 years

Rolls Royce wins $1 bln order from Scandinavian airline SAS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 25 (Reuters) - Britain’s Rolls-Royce said on Tuesday it had won a contract to supply engines and maintenance to 12 of Scandinavian airline SAS’s Airbus planes in a deal worth $1 billion at list prices.

Rolls, the world’s second-largest maker of aircraft engines behind U.S. group General Electric, said its Trent XWBs would power eight Airbus A350-900 aircraft and Trent 700s would power four A330-300s.

SAS, which is 50-percent owned by the governments of Sweden, Norway and Denmark, already operates four Trent 700-powered A330 planes.

The firm is currently slashing costs and selling off operations as part of an agreement with its banks and major government owners late last year in return for fresh funding.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.