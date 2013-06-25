Rolls Royce wins $1 bln order from Scandinavian airline SAS

LONDON, June 25 (Reuters) - Britain’s Rolls-Royce said on Tuesday it had won a contract to supply engines and maintenance to 12 of Scandinavian airline SAS’s Airbus planes in a deal worth $1 billion at list prices.

Rolls, the world’s second-largest maker of aircraft engines behind U.S. group General Electric, said its Trent XWBs would power eight Airbus A350-900 aircraft and Trent 700s would power four A330-300s.

SAS, which is 50-percent owned by the governments of Sweden, Norway and Denmark, already operates four Trent 700-powered A330 planes.

The firm is currently slashing costs and selling off operations as part of an agreement with its banks and major government owners late last year in return for fresh funding.