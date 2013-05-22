Rolls-Royce wins engine order from U.S. lessor CIT

LONDON, May 22 (Reuters) - Britain’s Rolls-Royce has won a contract to supply engines to power 23 Airbus aircraft ordered by U.S. leasing company CIT Aerospace, it said on Wednesday.

Rolls, the world’s second-largest maker of aircraft engines behind U.S. group General Electric, said the deal included Trent XWB engines to power 10 A350 aircraft and Trent 700 engines for 13 Airbus A330 jets.

The Trent XWB, specifically designed for the Airbus A350, is the fastest selling Trent engine ever, with more than 1,200 already sold, according to Rolls. The A350 is due to enter service in 2014.

Rolls-Royce did not give a value for the CIT deal.

Last month Rolls said it had won a $1.6 billion order from British Airways parent IAG for Trent XWB engines to power 18 Airbus A350-1000 aircraft, including a support package.