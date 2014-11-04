FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rolls Royce to cut 2,600 staff, appoints new CFO
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
De-centralizing power in Japan
energy & environment
De-centralizing power in Japan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 4, 2014 / 2:15 PM / 3 years ago

Rolls Royce to cut 2,600 staff, appoints new CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 4 (Reuters) - British engineer Rolls-Royce said it would cut 2,600 jobs over the next 18 months, slashing costs just three weeks after a major profit warning.

The group also appointed David Smith as its chief financial officer, replacing Mark Morris who has decided to leave the company after 27 years.

The job cuts will cost an extra 120 million pounds ($192 million) over the next two years, before reducing spend by around 80 million pounds once the changes have been fully implemented.

“We are taking determined management action and accelerating our progress on cost,” said Chief Executive John Rishton. “The measures announced today will not be the last, however they will contribute towards Rolls-Royce becoming a stronger and more profitable company.”

1 US dollar = 0.6247 British pound Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Paul Sandle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.