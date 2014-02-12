FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-Two men arrested in London as part of SFO probe into Rolls Royce
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 12, 2014 / 2:01 PM / 4 years ago

RPT-Two men arrested in London as part of SFO probe into Rolls Royce

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Two men were arrested in London on Wednesday as part of a Serious Fraud Office investigation into British aerospace and defence group Rolls Royce’s dealings in Asia.

In an e-mailed statement on Wednesday, the SFO confirmed that it had arrested two men, while a separate source said that it was connected to the investigation into Rolls Royce.

“In connection with a Serious Fraud Office investigation, we can confirm a number of search warrants have been executed at various properties in London today. Two men were also arrested.” the agency said.

Rolls Royce declined to comment.

Rolls Royce, the world’s second largest maker of aircraft, said in December that the SFO had launched a formal investigation into concerns of possible bribery and corruption in China and Indonesia.

It had said a year earlier that it had passed information to the SFO relating to bribery and corruption involving intermediaries in overseas markets. It said then that it could face prosecution.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.