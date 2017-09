Sept 2 (Reuters) - Romande Energie Holding SA : * Says reported stable revenues for H1 of 2014 at CHF 286 million * Says H1 gross profit rose by CHF 18 million to CHF 142 million, yielding a

gross margin of 50% * Says H1 group net profit CHF 45.02 million versus CHF 53.49 million year ago * Says H1 EBITDA rose by 31% to CHF 75 million, and H1 EBIT was up 55% to CHF

49 million * Source text: bit.ly/Y7qMu3 * Further company coverage