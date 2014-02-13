FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Romania's Banca Transilvania net profit up 17 pct in 2013
Sections
Featured
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
Puerto Rico
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
U.S.
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 13, 2014 / 8:42 AM / 4 years ago

Romania's Banca Transilvania net profit up 17 pct in 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUCHAREST, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Romanian lender Banca Transilvania (BT) reported a net profit of 374.9 million lei ($113.53 million) for last year, 17 percent up from 2012, it said on Thursday.

The bank also said net provisions were 407.4 million lei at the end of December against 374.6 million in December 2012.

“Throughout last year we again enforced the same prudent provisioning policy, a stance BT has taken ever since the financial crisis began,” it said in a statement. “This strategy results in consolidating financial stability of our bank.” ($1 = 3.3021 Romanian lei) (Reporting by Radu Marinas; editing by Matthias Williams)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.