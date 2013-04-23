FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Romania finds solution for Bank of Cyprus unit
Sections
Featured
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Puerto Rico
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
Technology
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 23, 2013 / 10:02 AM / 4 years ago

Romania finds solution for Bank of Cyprus unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUCHAREST, April 23 (Reuters) - Romania and Cyprus authorities have found a solution for the local unit of Bank of Cyprus (BoC), which has been closed for more than two weeks to find a buyer, a central bank official said on Tuesday.

“Thanks to a good cooperation we eventually found a solution. Deposits are protected and will be under Romanian authority,” Adrian Vasilescu, an adviser to Governor Mugur Isarescu, told Reuters.

The solution will need two more days “for technical proceedings” before disclosure, Vasilescu said, declining to comment on whether a buyer had been found.

Two of Cyprus’s banks operate in Romania: Bank of Cyprus and Marfin, a unit of Popular Bank of Cyprus (BoC), also known as Laiki. Together the two control less than 1.3 percent of assets in the Balkan country’s banking system. (Reporting by Radu Marinas; Editing by Sam Cage)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.