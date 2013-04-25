FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bank of Cyprus Romania to tranfer operations to Marfin Romania
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
April 25, 2013 / 4:56 PM / 4 years ago

Bank of Cyprus Romania to tranfer operations to Marfin Romania

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUCHAREST, April 23 (Reuters) - The Romanian operations of Cyprus’s biggest bank will be transferred to Marfin Romania under a reorganisation forced by the Mediterranean island state’s international bailout deal, Romania’s central bank said in a statement on Thursday.

The local unit of Bank of Cyprus (BoC) has been closed since April 1 and all Romanian operations were suspended while a buyer was found.

Romania’s central bank said the tranfer would include all deposits of the BoC branch clients. It also said the branch transferred substantial liquidity and a solid credit portfolio onto Marfin.

Marfin, a unit of Popular Bank of Cyprus (BoC), also known as Laiki and the BoC branch together control less than 1.3 percent of assets in Romania’s banking system. (Reporting by Luiza Ilie; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.