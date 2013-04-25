Bank of Cyprus Romania to tranfer operations to Marfin Romania

BUCHAREST, April 23 (Reuters) - The Romanian operations of Cyprus’s biggest bank will be transferred to Marfin Romania under a reorganisation forced by the Mediterranean island state’s international bailout deal, Romania’s central bank said in a statement on Thursday.

The local unit of Bank of Cyprus (BoC) has been closed since April 1 and all Romanian operations were suspended while a buyer was found.

Romania’s central bank said the tranfer would include all deposits of the BoC branch clients. It also said the branch transferred substantial liquidity and a solid credit portfolio onto Marfin.

Marfin, a unit of Popular Bank of Cyprus (BoC), also known as Laiki and the BoC branch together control less than 1.3 percent of assets in Romania’s banking system. (Reporting by Luiza Ilie; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)